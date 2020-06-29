A flash flood watch is in effect for Franklin County until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The National Weather Service in Louisville issued the watch for the local area Monday afternoon.
A stationary boundary over the region will combine with a tropical air mass to develop slow-moving bands of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall throughout the afternoon and evening, according to the NWS forecast.
Rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches are possible with locally higher amounts possible.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures near 85 both days. Rain will continue overnight Tuesday and Wednesday with an 80% chance of precipitation and lows around 69.
Rain will taper off Thursday as highs soar into the low 90s.
