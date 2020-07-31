Following Thursday’s soaking, Franklin County is under a flash flood watch until 8 a.m. Saturday.

Flash flood

Expect cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday with a high of 81. There is a 50% chance of rain and storms Friday night with lows near 70, according to the National Weather Service in Louisville.

Rain and storms will continue Saturday and Saturday night with rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch. A daytime high of 82 and an overnight low of 66 is forecast.

There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 2 p.m. on Sunday with a high of 81 and overnight lows hovering around 62.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription