The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a flood watch for Franklin County from 1 a.m. Tuesday through 1 a.m. Wednesday.

One to three inches of rain is predicted with locally higher amounts possible.

Impacts from the rainfall may lead to excessive runoff and result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, the NWS said in a special weather statement.

Showers and thunderstorms will likely start after 2 a.m. Tuesday. Some storms could produce heavy rain with 1-2 inches possible. A high temperature of 66 is forecast Tuesday with overnight lows near 37. An additional ¼ to ½ an inch of rainfall is possible Tuesday night.

Rain will taper off Wednesday morning and skies will gradually clear with a high temp near 48. Scattered rain and snow showers are forecast Wednesday night with an overnight low of 34.

Rain and snow showers will transition to all rain after 11 a.m. Thursday with a high of 47 expected. There is a 100% chance of showers Thursday night as lows dip to 33.

Rain showers are likely before 8 a.m. Friday with a high near 40.

“You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings,” the NWS said. “Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.”

