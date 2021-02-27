022821 Weather

The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a flood watch for Franklin County from 1 a.m. Sunday though 7 a.m. Monday.

“A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecast,” an NWS weather statement reads. “Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.”

All of Central Kentucky is expected to receive moderate to heavy rain starting late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Around 2 inches of rain is likely, according to the NWS.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm will continue Sunday with a high temperature of 66. Showers are likely before midnight with an overnight low of 39 is predicted.

Mostly cloudy skies will turn gradually sunny Monday with a daytime high near 50.

Elkhorn Creek at Peaks Mill is expected to crest at 8.8 feet at 9 p.m. Monday. Flood stage starts at 10 feet.

The Kentucky River at the Frankfort lock is currently forecast to crest at 26.2 feet on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Flood stage is 31 feet.

