A winter storm warning is in effect for Franklin and surrounding counties through 7 p.m. Thursday.
The National Weather Service in Louisville issued the warning as a major winter storm approaching the area is predicted to bring a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain over the next 24 hours.
“There still remains some uncertainty on the northward extent of the most significant icing,” NWS said in a statement. “Changes to the current warning and advisory structure may be required in future forecast updates.”
Snow showers, freezing rain and sleet are expected Wednesday night into Thursday. There is a 60% chance of precipitation, according to NWS, with an overnight low of 23 and a daytime high of 31. New ice accumulation of less than 0.1 of an inch and new snow and sleet accumulation of around 1 inch are possible.
Power outages and tree damage is likely due to the ice. The NWS also warns that hazardous conditions could affect the morning and evening commute Thursday.
“Snow showers are expected on Saturday and another weather system is expected Monday into Tuesday," Gov. Andy Beshear said in a weather update Wednesday afternoon. "We’re asking that nonessential travel be postponed due to the extraordinarily dangerous driving conditions. Our Kentucky State Police and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) partners will be out in force to assist Kentuckians in need."
Ahead of the storm, KYTC crews have been monitoring conditions, preparing equipment, restocking supplies and treating roads. Currently, crews are out across most of the state treating routes with salt mixed with calcium chloride and paying particular attention to areas prone to freezing, like bridges and overpasses. But KYTC Secretary Jim Gray reminded motorists that road treatments may not be sufficient.
“When you’re dealing with extremely low temperatures, more salt is not the answer. It’s not as effective,” he said. “That’s why we really need Kentuckians to be good neighbors and avoid driving if you don’t have to. It’s better to be stranded at home instead of on a roadway. If you have to be out, be sure to reduce your speed, give crews space, have an emergency kit in your vehicle and don’t drive on shoulders.”
To prepare for the incoming storm, the National Weather Service urges motorists to keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicles in case of an emergency.
For road conditions in Kentucky, visit goky.ky.gov For the latest snow and ice resources, visit snowky.ky.gov.
Columbia Gas customers who smell natural gas in their homes should leave immediately and not operate anything that could cause a spark including lights, cell phones, flashlights and appliances. From a safe location, call Columbia’s emergency number at 1-800-432-9515 or 911.
