A winter weather advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Thursday for Franklin and surrounding counties.

The National Weather Service in Louisville issued the advisory due to the possibility of rain changing to snow Wednesday evening.

011922 Winter Weather Advisory

According to the forecast, a total of 1-3 inches of snow is likely. There is also a chance that a light glaze of ice will accumulate during the changeover from rain to snow.

“Plan on slippery road conditions due to icy or snow covered roads,” NWS said in a special weather statement. “The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.”

Rain is expected to start after 1 p.m. Wednesday with high temperatures topping out at 44. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-11 mph and gusts may reach as high as 23 mph. Rain amounts of up to ¼ of an inch are possible.

The rain will change to snow as temperatures fall Wednesday evening. An overnight low temp of 19 is forecast with winds shifting out of the north at 8-13 mph and gusts as high as 22 mph.

Mostly sunny skies will prevail Thursday with a high near 29 and wind chills as low as 9. Expect partly cloudy conditions Thursday night as overnight lows fall to around 13 and wind chill values as low as 5.

Temperatures likely won’t reach above the freezing mark until Saturday.

Friday’s forecast calls for sun with a high of 28 and an overnight low around 10.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription