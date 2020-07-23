Franklin County's unemployment rate fell from 10% in May to 4.7% in June, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

In a release Thursday, KYSTATS said unemployment rates fell in 82 Kentucky counties between June 2019 and June 2020, rose in 33 and stayed the same in five counties.

Franklin County's unemployment rate was 4.3% in June 2019.

Statewide, the unemployment rate fell from 10.7% in May to 4.8% in June. The rate was 4.8% in June 2019.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription