At the polls Tuesday, Franklin Countians overwhelmingly opposed an amendment to the state Constitution that would likely lead to legislators spending more time in the capital city.
In perhaps the most lopsided defeat in the state, 13,672 county residents (72%) voted against Amendment 1, which would allow lawmakers to extend sessions beyond mandatory end dates and call special sessions without the governor’s consent, compared to 5,328 (28%) who were in favor.
The main idea behind the 700-word amendment, which appeared on the ballot in its entirety, would be to give the legislature the power to call a special session for no more than 12 additional days during any calendar year if convened by a joint proclamation of the president of the Senate and the speaker of the House of Representatives.
With 97% of polling places statewide reporting, unofficial results indicate that 680,639 (54%) voted against the amendment compared to 589,864 (46%) who cast yes ballots.
The amendment asked voters if they are in favor of amending the Kentucky Constitution to repeal sections 36, 42 and 55.
Section 36, specifies when and where the General Assembly meets.
Section 42, deals with the length of legislative sessions.
Section 55, which is about how long it takes to pass a law after the legislative session ends.
The amendment states that those sections would have been replaced with the following new sections.
The General Assembly will meet in regular session for 30 legislative days in odd-numbered years, for 60 legislative days in even-numbered years, and for no more than 12 additional days during any calendar year if convened by a joint proclamation of the president of the Senate and the speaker of the House of Representatives, with no session of the General Assembly to extend beyond Dec. 31.
Any act passed by the General Assembly shall become law on July 1 of the year in which it was passed, or 90 days after passage and signature of the governor, whichever occurs later.
