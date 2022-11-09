At the polls Tuesday, Franklin Countians overwhelmingly opposed an amendment to the state Constitution that would likely lead to legislators spending more time in the capital city.

In perhaps the most lopsided defeat in the state, 13,672 county residents (72%) voted against Amendment 1, which would allow lawmakers to extend sessions beyond mandatory end dates and call special sessions without the governor’s consent, compared to 5,328 (28%) who were in favor.

Vote

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription