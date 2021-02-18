Franklin County government

Franklin County waste collection for Thursday has been rescheduled due to wintry weather.

Waste collection and any extra bags will be picked up on normal collection days next week, according to Franklin County Solid Waste.

For more information or questions, call the solid waste coordinator at 502-875-8751.

