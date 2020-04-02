As an essential service, the Franklin County Women and Family Shelter is still hard at work taking care of women and families in need during the COVID-19 crisis.
Executive Director Janet Gaines told The State Journal on Thursday that the shelter is facing some challenges due to COVID-19 and a February fire that made one of its units unlivable.
Due to the fire, the shelter can serve up to 14 people at a time instead of the usual 21 to 25, Gaines said.
The shelter also has a room set aside to use if someone is sick and needs to be isolated from other people. Gaines said the shelter is monitoring the health of everyone closely.
The shelter is also working to fix the fire damage and replace damaged furniture, but COVID-19 has also made that harder to do.
At the executive order of Gov. Andy Beshear, many businesses have either had to shut down completely or reduce their workforce in order to implement social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
To help ease the economic strain, Beshear has opened up unemployment insurance up to more people and has suspended evictions until further notice.
Despite the governor’s efforts, Gaines said the amount of people needing the shelter’s services has increased.
If the shelter is full, staff has been placing people in need in hotels.
Gaines said the shelter sets aside money in each year’s budget to spend on hotel rooms, but the money is going to run out earlier than usual this year due to the increased need for emergency housing in the community.
“We’re trying to keep our heads up,” Gaines said.
One major way people can help the shelter, Gaines said, is by making monetary donations of any amount.
Since having to postpone its Kentucky Derby breakfast fundraiser until September, the shelter made the decision to cancel its other fall fundraising event since it would be difficult for the shelter to do two major fundraisers in one season, Gaines said.
The shelter also plans to participate in the statewide nonprofit fundraising event, Kentucky Gives Day, on May 12, but she recognizes that event may not be as successful as it usually is.
The state of the economy and not knowing when the COVID-19 crisis will be over means people may not have the money to donate, Gaines said.
“We’re very concerned,” she added.
The shelter is not currently staffing volunteers, but full-time staff is working limited hours and practicing social distancing to keep the shelter running and clean.
Gaines said in addition to monetary donations, the shelter is in need of cleaning wipes, soap, toilet paper, paper towels, soups, crackers, coffee, sugar and creamer and microwave meals that can be given to those staying in hotels.
Fresh produce is also accepted as well as kid friendly meals such as macaroni and cheese.
To make an item donation, donors can call the shelter at 502-352-2843 to set up a drop off time.
Monetary donations can be made online at fcwomenandfamilyshelter.org or checks made out to the Franklin County Women and Family Shelter can be sent to 303 E. Third St.
“Any amount is helpful,” Gaines said.
Right now, the shelter’s office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The shelter’s hotline at 502-320-3620 is in operation 24/7.
