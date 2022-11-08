The votes are in for the 4th District magistrate race and incumbent Scotty Tracy has defeated challenger Darrell Sanderson with 60% of the vote.

Tracy, the incumbent, is a territory manager for Chase Seligman Distribution and said that in his next term he would continue to support law enforcement and first responders through salary hikes and to grow the local economy through the development of the Lakeview Master plan. 

Scotty Tracy

4th District Magistrate Scotty Tracy, a Democrat, was reelected Tuesday night after beating Darrell Sanderson. (Photo courtesy of YouTube)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription