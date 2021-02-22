COVID case numbers continue to fall in Franklin County.
Debbie Bell, health education coordinator with the Franklin County Health Department, reported a total of 71 active COVID cases during Monday’s weekly update by community leaders. There are 62 active cases in the general population and nine active cases in schools (K-12 and college students and staff).
“This is big,” Bell said. “On Friday, when I had the privilege of talking to Cable 10, we announced active cases in the 80s. We’re moving in the right direction for COVID cases.”
Since the start of the year, there have been 1,449 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.
Bell announced the county’s incidence rate is 18.2, putting Franklin County squarely in the orange zone on the state incidence rate map.
The incidence rate is the average daily cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days.
“We’re definitely going in the right direction there, too,” Bell said.
After having its vaccine clinics shut down last week because of winter weather, Bell said the health department would be vaccinating every day this week and plans to deliver a little over 1,500 vaccine doses, a combination of first and second doses.
As of Monday, FCHD had administered 4,821 COVID vaccine doses, 3,366 of which were first doses and 1,455 second doses.
“We’re moving right along,” Bell said. “Hopefully the numbers we report today continue the downward slope with vaccines and the efforts of wearing face masks, hand washing, social distancing and staying home if you’re sick.”
The health department reported 32 new cases of COVID since Friday, bringing the county’s total to 3,560 since the pandemic began in March. Six Franklin Countians are hospitalized with the virus, with one patient being treated in the intensive care unit.
In addition to the health department, COVID vaccines are available at a Kroger regional site at 669 Chamberlin Ave. and at Walgreens at 385 Versailles Road.
Information about vaccines can be found at the state website vaccine.ky.gov.
People can find information about the COVID vaccines at Walgreens by calling the Walgreens on Versailles Road at 502-695-7364, where they will be directed to automated instructions. Walgreens is following the state’s tier system.
Vaccine information for regional sites, including Chamberlin Avenue and those in Lexington, can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov.
County Judge-Executive Huston Wells reported the county has sent out 12 $5,000 checks via its small-business grant program.
Because there are still slots available and due to last week’s inclement weather, the deadline to file for a small-business grant has been extended to March 3 at noon.
The county is accepting applications from small businesses in the unincorporated areas of Franklin County.
More information about the grant and applications are available at franklincounty.ky.gov.
