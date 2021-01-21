012121 COVID vaccines

So far, January is on pace to set the monthly record for the number of new COVID-19 cases in the Franklin County. On Thursday, the Franklin County Health Department confirmed 59 new cases of the virus, pushing the monthly total to 600.

In December, the health department recorded 636 coronavirus cases.

One of the major differences between this month and last is that the county is averaging 37 new COVID-19 cases per day in January compared to 13 cases per day in December.

There are 333 active cases in the county, including 279 in the general population, 35 in schools (K-12 and college students and staff) and 19 in local long-term care facilities.

Since the pandemic began in March, 2,711 Franklin Countians have tested positive for the virus. Of that number, 2,345 have recovered and 33 have died while positive for COVID-19.

On the state’s incidence rate map, which is the average daily new coronavirus cases over the past seven days per 100,000 population, the county remains in the red zone at 63. Counties in the red zone have an incidence rate greater than 25.

FCHD staff did not provide any vaccinations on Thursday but gave out second doses to 120 health care workers and first responders on Wednesday.

“For the next two weeks we have been directed by the governor to focus on K-12 school personnel and boost doses for those who have already received their first dose,” Brittany Parker, deputy director at the health department, told The State Journal.

Parker said that as vaccine allocations allow, the health department will return to vaccinating Tier 1A and some of Tier 1B. Those who have signed up on the age-70-plus interest list, which is available at www.fchd.org, will be contacted when the health department begins those vaccinations. At this time, there is no timeline on when the vaccines will be available.

“We learn on Friday how many doses we will receive, receive them on Monday and use them by the middle of the week. No doses are wasted. Not. A. One.”

A total of 1,498 initial vaccine doses have been administered by FCHD to date.

Parker said she is working with a team of epidemiologists to hopefully start pulling weekly data that would show how many county residents have been vaccinated anywhere.

