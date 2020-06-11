Franklin County’s positive COVID-19 case count grew by one on Thursday.
There are 92 people who have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, according to Franklin County Health Department Deputy Director Brittany Parker.
According to the latest data, there are 51 active cases of COVID-19, and 36 patients have recovered. Four Franklin County residents have died due to complications from the virus. All four of those people were residents in a long-term care facility.
As of Thursday, state data confirms at least two of those deaths have occurred in Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation residents. The location of the other two deaths has yet to be confirmed.
Frankfort Care and Bradford Square Care and Rehabilitation Center are the only two long-term care facilities in Frankfort reporting active cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to state data.
Frankfort Care has had 29 residents and 16 staff members test positive for COVID-19.
None of Bradford Square’s staff members have tested positive for COVID-10, but the facility has had two residents test positive. One case at Bradford Square remains active.
Statewide, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 69 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths.
The new case count, however, came with a disclaimer. Beshear said due to a glitch in the federal system used to keep track of cases, Thursday’s COVID-19 case count is more than likely lower than what it should be.
Beshear said he hopes to have a more accurate number on Friday.
Overall, 11,945 Kentuckians have tested positive for COVID-19 and 493 have died due to complications from the virus.
