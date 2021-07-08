Franklin County has had an increase of 19 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past week.
The Franklin County Health Department reported Thursday that the county has had a total of 4,136 cases of COVID since the pandemic began in March 2020.
The number of active cases in the county is now 14, up from three a week ago. There are no active cases in long-term care facilities or schools.
More pop-up COVID vaccination clinics have been scheduled by the health department.
The next clinic will be July 16 at the Summer Concert Series in downtown Frankfort. The time for the clinic hasn’t been announced.
The health department will be at the Franklin County Fair July 20 and July 22 administering vaccines from 6-7 p.m. both days.
FCHD will also have a door-to-door event July 28-30 in Bald Knob where the staff will be going door to door in the area offering vaccines from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. all three days.
The health department continues to offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines at its clinic. Call 502-564-7647 to schedule an appointment for a vaccine or COVID testing.
Franklin County still trails Woodford County for the percentage of residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.
Woodford County has had 65.29% of its residents who have received at least one dose, followed by Franklin County at 64.48% and Fayette County at 62.50%.
