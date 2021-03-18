Unemployment

Franklin County was one of 48 Kentucky counties that saw its unemployment rate rise in January compared to a year ago.

The county's rate increased from 4.1% in January 2020 to 5.4% this year, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Jobless rates fell in 66 Kentucky counties during the same timeframe and stayed the same in six counties.

Todd County recorded the state's lowest jobless rate at 3.6%, followed by Logan County, 3.7%; Oldham and Woodford counties, 3.8% each; Washington County, 3.9%; and Cumberland, Green, Scott and Taylor counties, 4%.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 14.3%. It was followed by Harlan County, 9.9%; Elliott County, 9.5%; Martin County, 9.1%; and Leslie County, 9%.

Franklin County's January rate was down slightly from 5.9% in December.

