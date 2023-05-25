Franklin is one of 78 counties that saw unemployment rates drop from April 2022 to April 2023.

Of the county’s 24,937-person labor force, 24,255 were employed making the April 2023 jobless rate 2.7% — a 0.3% fall from the same month last year and a 0.3% drop from the previous month.

Unemployment

