One of 114 Kentucky counties to see unemployment rates rise last month, Franklin County’s jobless rate increased by 2.8 percentage points compared to December 2019.
The county’s unemployment rate was 5.9% in December, up sharply from 3.1% in December 2019 and 0.5 percentage points higher than November 2020, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.
At 4%, Todd County had the lowest jobless rate in the state last month followed by Logan (4.1%) and Cumberland, Spencer, Washington and Woodford counties (4.2%).
Magoffin recorded the highest unemployment rate, 14.8%.
The comparable, unadjusted jobless rate in December for the state was 5.7%, and 6.5% for the nation.
