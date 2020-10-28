102820 COVID cases

The Franklin County Health Department confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total number of local cases to 868.

Of the 868 total cases, 760 people have recovered. There are 67 active cases in the community and an additional 25 active cases in schools, K-12 and college students and staff.

Deaths in the county from COVID remain at 16.

With 1,864 new coronavirus cases confirmed statewide Wednesday, Kentucky has now surpassed 100,000 total cases with 101,494.

Currently, 927 are hospitalized and 235 of those are in the ICU. One hundred fourteen Kentuckians are on a ventilator.

Gov. Andy Beshear also announced 14 new deaths at his daily press briefing. A total of 1,442 Kentuckians have died from the virus since March.

“Our positivity rate is over 6% — something we have not seen in a long time,” Beshear added.

The state's testing positivity rate is 6.07%.

