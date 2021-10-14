101521.COVID graphic.jpg

Franklin County and Woodford County are virtually tied for first place for the highest percentage of its population vaccinated against COVID-19 with at least one dose.

Both are at 79%, Woodford at 79.74% and Franklin County at 79.11%. Both counties are at 94% of their populations 18 years old and older that have been vaccinated.

Rounding out the top five are Fayette and Campbell counties at 76% and Boone County at 73%.

The Franklin County Health Department announced 102 additional cases of COVID since its last report on Monday.

That brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 6,808 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

There are currently 172 active cases in the county, up from 132 active cases Monday.

A total of 6,555 Franklin County residents have recovered from COVID, and 81 have died from the virus.

A COVID vaccine event will be part of Safety Night, presented by Frankfort Fire and EMS, Saturday at Western Hills from 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

The health department is offering free drive-thru flu vaccination clinics Monday and Tuesday at its Public Health Center, 851 East-West Connector.

Monday’s clinic will be from 3 p.m.-6 p.m., and Tuesday’s clinic will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

No registration is required for the flu clinics, but those receiving a flu vaccine should bring an insurance card if applicable. Call 502-564-7647 for more information.

