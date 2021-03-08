Franklin County Regional Jail

Franklin County Regional Jail entrance

More than two months after the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Franklin County Regional Jail, officials said there are no active cases within the facility.

In an email Monday afternoon, Franklin County Jailer Jake Banta said the facility has been COVID-free since Friday.

He said there has not been a positive test at the facility in two weeks.

The first cases in the facility were reported Jan. 2. Days later, Banta said there were 27 prisoners and five deputy jailers who had tested positive.

A month later, there were 61 inmates and one deputy that had tested positive. 

Banta said the jail implemented increased cleaning procedures, reduced movement and following federal and local guidelines.

On Monday, Franklin County Health Department Director Judy Mattingly said there were 47 active cases in Franklin County, with a total of 3,636 cases, including 40 deaths, since the first case was diagnosed a year ago.

Gov. Andy Beshear marked the first positive case of COVID-19 in Kentucky during a ceremony Saturday outside the Capitol. Statewide, there 4,806 deaths in Kentucky, as of Saturday afternoon.

