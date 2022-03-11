The Franklin County Solid Waste Management and Road Department spent Friday morning handing out free compost to city and county residents. Seven years after starting their compost program, and after making sure everything adhered to state guidelines, home gardeners and farmers got to take some of that compost home for their own use. 

Franklin County Solid Waste Coordinator Brittany Woodward and Environmental Code Enforcement Officer Billy Joe Giles were on hand to help distribute the compost. City and county residents could either get five bags of compost, weighing about 25 to 30 pounds, or one bucket’s worth from a wheel loader, which is estimated to weigh about 1,000 pounds. 

Woodward and Giles said roughly 40 people came through on the first day. A relatively new Dodge 1500 pickup truck squatted significantly after receiving its bucket load. Another resident arrived in a Fiat 500 to receive her five bags of compost. Both left pleased with their haul. 

Much of the compost comes from dead livestock. Woodward said farmers will call the road department when one of their animals dies, such as a horse or cow, and the road department will pick it up and put it in their compost piles. The other organic materials used in the piles come from limb and yard waste pick ups from county residents. 

While this is the first time Woodward knows of where compost has been given out to the public, it has been used. Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells said he was one of the guinea pigs and used some for his own garden. 

It has also been used as fill-in for some road departments on occasion. However, Giles said they try not to use it because no matter how well they think they filter out the compost, some errant materials still make their way through, such as bits of bone. 

Woodward advised that compost is not topsoil, and that it should be mixed up with soil to best utilize its effects. While she could not testify as to what nutrients and how much are in the compost, she said the compost is high quality. 

Compost will next be available for pick up on March 25, and every other Friday after that until May 6. It will be available from 8 a.m. to noon at the Franklin County Road Department at 100 Lewis Ferry Road. 

