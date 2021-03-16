A3 3 col 032618_Easter06_HM.jpg

Families begin to arrive for Easter festivities during Easter at the Trace, at Buffalo Trace Distillery, in this State Journal file photo from 2018. This year's event will be drive-thru.

Ready to hop into spring?

Buffalo Trace Distillery and the Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites will host this year’s Easter event via drive-thru from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 28.

The free event features a driving route with balloons, Easter eggs, music and the Easter Bunny.

Guests will follow the bunny trail through the distillery grounds to various egg stations. After collecting five eggs, at the end of the route, and all from the comfort of their vehicle, children will receive a pre-packaged treat, and may wave at the Easter Bunny, who will be standing at a safe distance.

Unlike in years past, no registration is required to attend.

Buffalo Trace Distillery is located at 113 Great Buffalo Trace. Visitors should enter at the main distillery entrance, and everyone is asked to remain in their cars throughout the route.

Distillery helpers will be following all health and safety guidelines. Drive-thru guests are not required to wear masks inside their cars.

