Frankfort is one of five Kentucky cities that will screen the short film “CURRENT REVOLUTION — Transforming America’s Electric Grid.” A free screening is slated for 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Paul Sawyier Public Library Community Room.
The Kentucky Conservation Foundation is partnering with the NAACP’s Kentucky Climate and Environmental Justice Committee, along with Earth Tools Sustainable Systems, to bring the film to the Bluegrass State.
For decades, the utility industry has been a driving engine of the U.S. economy, contributing to its progress and standard of living with a business model that focused on centralized generation. But now, as the energy economy changes, power companies face a crisis that requires them to adapt to survive in the 21st century. “Current Revolution” outlines this crisis and its opportunities.
The film provides important context for the state’s recent decision to make changes to the regulation and management of rooftop solar power. Changes to net metering and rooftop solar will now be before the Kentucky Public Service Commission, with public comment open until Sept. 20.
The screening will be followed by discussion with representatives from the sponsoring organizations. For more information, contact Lane Boldman at 502-209-9659.