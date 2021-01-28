Free sack lunches will be distributed from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of VFW Post 4075 on Second Street. The lunches are available to everyone.

They are provided by Buddy Bennett, Eddie Hortenbury and Allan Oakland.

