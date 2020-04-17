Free COVID-19 testing today at Lakeview Park is open to anyone in the state exhibiting signs and symptoms of the virus, which include fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, cough and shortness of breath.
Testing lasts until 4 p.m. today at the park located at 112 Park Ave.
Testing is drive-through and requires an appointment, which can be made at the Franklin County Heath Department’s website, www.fchd.org. There are limited registration spots. Registration is only available to adults.
“If you are not actively experiencing signs and symptoms of this virus, we encourage you to stay healthy at home,” Judy Mattingly, FCHD public health director said. “If you are nervous or you have questions, please consider calling the COVID hotline at 1-800-722-5725 or visit their website at www.KYCOVID19.ky.gov.”
FCHD will be utilizing a self-administered swab process to acquire specimens for testing.
Upon entering Lakeview Park, patients must show the appointment confirmation email and participants will be asked to remain in their vehicles at all times and roll down their windows 3-inches only during the time required for testing. All those being tested will be provided with the following information and instructions:
• There will be no charge for the COVID-19 test,
• Every person being tested will be asked to self-quarantine until the results are available.
• Results will take approximately 48-72 hours.
• FCHD will call each person being tested whether there are positive and negative results, eachperson will receive a phone call regarding the result of their test.
• If you test negative for COVID-19 and still experience signs and symptoms listed above, you are asked to stay home. False negatives are possible if you do not get a good sample or if you test too early.
The free testing is a collaboration of efforts by the FCHD, Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH), Frankfort/Franklin County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, Frankfort City Mayor Bill May and Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells.
