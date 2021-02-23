Woods & Waters Land Trust, Kentucky State University Extension and University of Kentucky Forestry Extension will host free virtual landowner education symposiums on March 16, 23 and 30.
The event is designed for those improving and planning wildlife, forest, stream and pollinator habitat and will take place from 10 a.m. to noon each day.
Registration is required at https://forestry.ca.uky.edu/habitat-symposium.
Speakers and topics include:
- Oak-Hickory Forest Management, Chris Will (President, Central Kentucky Forest Management).
- Amphibian Habitat Management, Stephen Richter (Eastern Kentucky University Professor and Director of Division of Natural Areas).
- Nuisance Deer Management, Matt Springer (Assistant Extension Professor of Wildlife Management, University of Kentucky Department of Forestry and Natural Resources).
- Stream Bank Stabilization, Oakes Routt (Senior Project Engineer, Stantec Consulting Services).
- Edge Habitat Management, Jason Nally (Wildlife Biologist/Environmental Champion, Maker’s Mark Distillery).
- Private Land Management: Challenges and Perspective of an Active Landowner, Melanie VanHouten (Founding Director, Josephine Sculpture Park).
- Small Game Habitat Management, Cody Rhoden (Small Game Biologist, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources).
- Oak Decline, Ellen Crocker (Assistant Professor of Forest Health Extension, University of Kentucky Department of Forestry and Natural Resources).
- Scenarios for Efficient Invasive Plant Control, Jody Thompson (Executive Director, Woods & Waters Land Trust).
Woods & Waters Land Trust, nationally accredited by the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, is dedicated to protecting and connecting forests and streams through voluntary conservation agreements with private landowners in the lower Kentucky River watershed.
