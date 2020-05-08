After summery weather with sunshine and warm temperatures last weekend, a cold Canadian air mass diving southward has the area bracing for a record low tonight.
The National Weather Service in Louisville issued a freeze warning for Franklin and surrounding Central Kentucky counties from midnight until 10 a.m. Saturday. A freeze warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely.
Lows in the mid- to upper-20s can significantly impact and kill sensitive vegetation.
Skies will gradually clear tonight and temperatures will tumble to 28 with winds out of the Northwest at 6-13 mph with gusts of up to 22 mph.
Lows tonight are expected to break the city’s record low for May 9 of 32 set in 1936.
Sunny skies will prevail Saturday with a high of 56. Areas of frost are possible Saturday night into Sunday with lows near 36.
Sunday’s Mother’s Day forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Highs will be in the mid-60s.
