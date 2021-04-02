Prepare to cover sensitive plants and flowers as temperatures are expected to plunge into the upper 20s again tonight.

040221 Weather

The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a freeze warning for Franklin and surrounding Central Kentucky counties from midnight through 10 a.m. Saturday.

A freeze warning means sub-freezing temps are highly likely and could kill crops or vegetation.

Expect a warm up into the low 60s on Saturday with lots of sun. Overnight lows will dip to near 37 degrees Saturday night under clear skies.

Areas of frost are possible before 8 a.m. Sunday. Otherwise it will be mostly sunny with a high near 67 degrees.

