Friday's Downtown Summer Concert will be the first zero waste event in the MIX District.

During this event, all downtown MIX District participating bars and restaurants will be serving regular MIX District beverages to go in white, compostable cups for the evening. These cups, which are constructed from biodegradable paper, are made in the U.S. and are compostable in a large scale compost operation.

During the summer concert, the city will have two compost stations available for disposal of the cups — on Broadway beside the concert stage and at the corner of Broadway and St Clair Mall. City staff will be available at each station to answer questions and assist with disposal. 

All collected cups from the evening will be taken to the city’s yard waste compost pad and buried to break down. As part of this pilot program, the city will be gathering data on how many cups are used, the weight of disposed cups, and tracking their progress in the compost pad. This data will be evaluated to determine the feasibility of offering zero waste MIX District cups in the future. 

Download PDF Zero waste MIX District

This program is being facilitated by the City of Frankfort, the City Division of Solid Waste and the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative Professional Fellows Program (YSEALI PFP). This program is a two-way U.S. Department of State exchange program designed to strengthen people-to-people ties between young leaders from Southeast Asian countries and the United States.

Through intensive fellowships designed to broaden their professional expertise and enhance their leadership capabilities, YSEALI PFP provides emerging Southeast Asian leaders with the opportunity to gain first-hand experiences in public and private sector offices working in the areas of civic engagement, economic empowerment, governance and society, and sustainable development and the environment.

The city is participating in this program by hosting two fellows from Thailand, Pawitra (Mimi) Chamnanrot and Onchuda (Tarnya) Koobkratok, both of whom have backgrounds in environmental and waste management. They are working to help plan and execute the zero waste pilot event during their fellowship. 

The City of Frankfort holds a Kentucky Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) license that permits businesses in the MIX District to sell alcoholic beverages to-go and consumers to drink them within district boundaries, which encompass the downtown business district from Mero Street to Second Street and from Wilkinson Boulevard to High Street. The district is open for to-go sales Monday-Friday from 4:30–11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. 

Participating district businesses include: Sig Lusher Brewery; Kentucky Coffeetree Café; Capital Cellars; Mi Fiesta; Mortimer Bibb’s Public House; Brick Alley; Goodwood; Bourbon on Main; Serafini; Buddy’s Pizza; The Cooperage; and Trifecta BBQ. 

For questions about the MIX District and zero waste pilot event, contact Blair Hecker with the City of Frankfort at bhecker@frankfort.ky.gov.

