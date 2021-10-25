Pat Layton was a busy woman.
“After marrying our dad, Thomas M. Layton, in 1960, and moving to Frankfort, mom started a pattern of renewing her career every decade or so,” her children wrote in her obituary.
That renewal included five terms on the Frankfort City Commission, two terms as a Frankfort Plant Board director, being an owner/operator of two Baskin-Robbins franchises in town, writing and publishing her own cookbook and ranking among the best Coldwell Banker real estate agents in Kentucky.
It’s safe to say that she left her mark on Frankfort, according to former mayor and city commissioner John Sower.
Sower served alongside her on the city commission, and ran against her for mayor in the late 1970s. Sower edged Layton out, but considered her a formidable political opponent.
“In her political career, she was a tenacious campaigner,” Sower said. “She had a great political mind, and was a sharp individual. Her standard ad was about answering the telephone. She’d say, ‘I want you to call me and I’ll follow up on our conversation.’”
But another ad from their mayoral race stood out to Sower as particularly clever. At the time, street crossings along Broadway’s railroad line were a hot topic.
Sower said that she was the first to jump on the issue, and had photographs taken of her on the tracks pulling a spike out of the railroad. Sower said he later sided with her on the matter to get street crossings done there.
Sallye Stumbo, a close friend of Layton’s who also served on the Frankfort City Commission, recalled the ad as well.
She said that it was representative of how Layton was a “force of nature,” as a politician, professional and person.
Stumbo highlighted the fact that Layton’s work as the owner/operator of two Baskin-Robbins locations, one in Franklin Square on the west side and another in Eastwood Shopping Center on the east side, made a significant impact on the lives of young people in Frankfort.
“She was the most motivated woman I’ve ever known,” Stumbo said. “She was super organized.”
Stumbo said that Layton’s motivation and organization led to some life-changing moments for young people, such as a friend of hers whom Layton convinced to go to college. Stumbo said that her friend who had worked for Layton at one of the Baskin-Robbins is now a registered nurse.
And even in friendship, Stumbo said that Layton was intense yet always positive. Stumbo said that she made her a better person.
“As a friend, she was challenging in some ways, but that’s not a bad quality for a friend,” Stumbo said. "A friend should both inspire you and make you a better person. She supported you, but she expected you to be the best you could be.”
And despite her multiple commitments, she made time to be a “terrific mother,” as her children wrote in her obituary.
“She provided a great example of what could come from hard work and sensible risk-taking, and there was never any doubt about the depth of love she had for each of us. And watching her years as a public servant, we learned foundational lessons about the value of doing what you think is right even if it is unpopular.”
