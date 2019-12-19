Frankfort native Bob Stewart, who served as secretary of Tourism, Arts and Heritage under former Gov. Steve Beshear, died on Wednesday.
He was 67.
Stewart was also a current member of Frankfort’s Tourist and Convention Commission board. He joined the board in 2018.
Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist and Convention Commission’s Facebook page, Visit Frankfort, shared this statement on Stewart’s death Thursday morning: “We are so saddened to have lost Bob. He was an important member of our Board of Directors, a long time friend and a true advocate for tourism in Kentucky. A prince of a man, he was special is so many ways.”
Stewart had a long career in tourism and state government. He served as Kentucky’s commissioner of travel from 1992 until 2003.
He was named the National Tourism Director of the Year by the National Council of State Tourism Directors in 2001. In 2008, he received the Mangeot/Oaken Award, the highest honor given by the Kentucky Travel Industry Association.
Stewart was a graduate of Frankfort High School and Centre College.
Stewart met his longtime friend former Lt. Gov. Crit Luallen in elementary school, but it was high school before the two became close friends.
“Bob’s greatest strength was that he was a wonderful friend,” Luallen said.
Luallen said Stewart had friends all over Frankfort, Kentucky and the world.
“He called his friends his family,” she added.
Stewart loved Kentucky and Frankfort, friends said.
Luallen said he was excited about the revitalization of downtown and would frequent Bourbon on Main and Serafini restaurants. He also enjoyed spending time on the Kentucky River and was once an avid water skier.
Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist and Convention Commission Executive Director Robin Antenucci knew Stewart for many years and described him as kind and humble.
“He was ー it’s hard to put into words ー he was the prince of tourism,” Antenucci said.
Antenucci said she was thrilled when he joined the agency's board and worked with him closely in the last month as Frankfort prepared for Gov. Andy Beshear’s inauguration.
“He was a great asset to the board,” Antenucci said. “We’re going to miss him.”
Friend George Russell called Stewart "an icon to the trade” of tourism.
Stewart and Russell met in 1983 while working on former Gov. Martha Lane Collins’ campaign.
Russell said one of his favorite memories of his friendship with Stewart was election night 1983 when they were on the phone for hours updating Collins on the election results as the vote tallies were coming in.
Stewart’s Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at South Frankfort Presbyterian Church.
A full obituary will be published in the weekend edition of The State Journal.