Arnold Clark’s final jam took place Saturday at Lakeview Park. About 50 of his most loyal fans and fellow musicians gathered under the Hancock Pavilion to do what Clark enjoyed most — dance and play music.

Clark, one of Frankfort’s most treasured country music musicians, passed away on Aug. 20 at the age of 92. On Saturday, a celebration of his life was held for the community. An advertisement for the event was published in The State Journal’s Weekend Edition that stated, “Bring a chair, bring your guitar and bring a story,” which is exactly what everyone did.

Clark’s fellow musician and longtime friend Bonnie Reeves was in attendance.

“I played with Arnold at Midland Tavern when I was 16 years old,” Reeves said. “My mom thought I was spending the night with a friend.”

Reeves said she played music with Clark throughout their lives.

“Arnold was a great guy,” she said. “I don’t know of anyone who met him who didn’t like him. He was a great musician and had a kind heart. If you were down and out, he would reach in his pocket and give you a piece of money.”

About 20 years ago, Donna Kemper, Clark’s daughter, said her father and his friends started performing at senior citizen centers and homes in Franklin and Anderson counties. A lot of people at the celebration Saturday were people who had been listening to his music and playing music with him for years.

“A lot of the people playing today were ones who used to back him up,” Kemper said. 

Kemper said her father never got paid much or charged to play his music at different establishments.

“Dad was one he didn’t want money for anything he did,” Kemper said. “He did all of that for free.”

Clark is survived by his wife of 74 years, Odessa, and their children, Gayle Clark (Sheila), Donna Kemper (Frank), Steven Clark and Debra Clark; as well as nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

