Arnold Clark’s final jam took place Saturday at Lakeview Park. About 50 of his most loyal fans and fellow musicians gathered under the Hancock Pavilion to do what Clark enjoyed most — dance and play music.
Clark, one of Frankfort’s most treasured country music musicians, passed away on Aug. 20 at the age of 92. On Saturday, a celebration of his life was held for the community. An advertisement for the event was published in The State Journal’s Weekend Edition that stated, “Bring a chair, bring your guitar and bring a story,” which is exactly what everyone did.
Clark’s fellow musician and longtime friend Bonnie Reeves was in attendance.
“I played with Arnold at Midland Tavern when I was 16 years old,” Reeves said. “My mom thought I was spending the night with a friend.”
Reeves said she played music with Clark throughout their lives.
“Arnold was a great guy,” she said. “I don’t know of anyone who met him who didn’t like him. He was a great musician and had a kind heart. If you were down and out, he would reach in his pocket and give you a piece of money.”
About 20 years ago, Donna Kemper, Clark’s daughter, said her father and his friends started performing at senior citizen centers and homes in Franklin and Anderson counties. A lot of people at the celebration Saturday were people who had been listening to his music and playing music with him for years.
“A lot of the people playing today were ones who used to back him up,” Kemper said.
Kemper said her father never got paid much or charged to play his music at different establishments.
“Dad was one he didn’t want money for anything he did,” Kemper said. “He did all of that for free.”
Clark is survived by his wife of 74 years, Odessa, and their children, Gayle Clark (Sheila), Donna Kemper (Frank), Steven Clark and Debra Clark; as well as nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.