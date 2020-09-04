Fireworks weren’t the only thing lighting up the night sky Friday night.
Dozens of friends and family of 24-year-old Coty Brumback — many clad in tie-dye or shirts with Coty’s photo on them — gathered atop the parking garage where he and his dog were shot and killed a year ago to release paper lanterns in his memory.
“It’s all about him and Baloo,” said Coty’s father, Jason Brumback. “We’ve got between 80-100 lanterns and the bonus is the fireworks.”
The fireworks show was rescheduled from July 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 4, 2019, Coty and his dog, Baloo, were gunned down on the second floor of the St. Clair Street parking garage after leaving the Brick Alley with friends.
“Coty was a good guy, funny, smart,” fellow Western Hills graduate Kalib Owens told The State Journal.
“He was always a good time.”
Frankfort Police Capt. Dustin Bowman told The State Journal that Coty Brumback and 41-year-old Antonio “Tone” Dewayne Bolling had an altercation at Brick Alley earlier in the evening.
According to court documents, Bolling opened fire on the group of men in the parking garage and everyone ducked behind cars to dodge the bullets. When Coty Brumback’s friends rose to find he had been shot, they began to apply pressure to his wounds.
Surveillance footage from outside the parking garage showed a man who matched that description leaving the parking garage after the shooting.
“The video evidence is pretty good,” Jason Brumback explained.
Coty Brumback died in surgery at the hospital less than two hours later. According to the autopsy, he was shot twice in the chest and abdomen.
Bolling is charged with capital murder, a Class A felony; possession of a handgun by convicted felon, a Class C felony; tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony; second-degree cruelty to animals, a Class A misdemeanor; and two counts of second-degree persistent felony offender. He is being held at the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $1.1 million bond.
Nena Washington, Bolling's girlfriend who picked him up from the bar that night, was also charged in the case.
Washington, 40, was charged with complicity to murder, a capital offense, and second-degree complicity to cruelty to animals, a Class A misdemeanor. She is also being held at FCRJ on a $100,000 bond.
“It’s been rough,” Jason Brumback said. “We want justice for Coty.”
