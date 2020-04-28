Lauren Cleveland photo

A friend of Lauren Cleveland holds up a photo of her after a parade in her honor on East Main Street Tuesday evening. Cleveland, 25, died Thursday. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Friends and family of Lauren Cleveland, 25, flooded East Main Street for a drive-by parade in her honor Tuesday evening.

Cleveland, of Frankfort, passed away Thursday.

She is survived by her parents, Kristy Denise Perry and Mark Elliott Cleveland; six children, Addyson Jayde Black, August Joell Black, Cashus Elliot Cleveland, Courtlyn Elaine Cleveland, Justice Lynnox Leigh Tate and Journey Lyric Tate; and four siblings, Laryssa, Lacie, Kamdyn and Kynlee; as well as grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Lauren Cleveland parade

Friends and family of Lauren Cleveland packed The Woolery parking lot on East Main Street Tuesday evening after a drive-by parade in her honor. Cleveland, 25, died Thursday. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Police escorted the roughly 80 vehicles in the parade, which started at Franklin County High School and was put on for her children. The vehicles were decorated with balloons and signs in Cleveland’s favorite color, purple.

Following the parade, folks parked at The Woolery and had a balloon launch in her honor.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription