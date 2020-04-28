Friends and family of Lauren Cleveland, 25, flooded East Main Street for a drive-by parade in her honor Tuesday evening.
Cleveland, of Frankfort, passed away Thursday.
She is survived by her parents, Kristy Denise Perry and Mark Elliott Cleveland; six children, Addyson Jayde Black, August Joell Black, Cashus Elliot Cleveland, Courtlyn Elaine Cleveland, Justice Lynnox Leigh Tate and Journey Lyric Tate; and four siblings, Laryssa, Lacie, Kamdyn and Kynlee; as well as grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Police escorted the roughly 80 vehicles in the parade, which started at Franklin County High School and was put on for her children. The vehicles were decorated with balloons and signs in Cleveland’s favorite color, purple.
Following the parade, folks parked at The Woolery and had a balloon launch in her honor.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.