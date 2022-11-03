A year ago Friendsgiving had its start in Frankfort.
On Wednesday the event showed how its popularity has grown.
Friendsgiving, organized and sponsored by the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce and the Thorn Hill Education Center, took place at Thorn Hill Wednesday for the second straight year.
The event is open to the public during lunchtime, where food donated by area restaurants is available, and those attending may take food to go or eat at the center.
Last year 80 people attended the first Friendsgiving. This year chairs were set up for 90 people, and the overflow sat in the bleachers or ate standing up.
“It was set up so you could come and go, or you could meet friends you haven’t met in awhile,” Chamber President and CEO Tish Shade said. “It’s about bringing the community together.”
It’s also about giving back.
Those attending were asked to bring nonperishable food items, and they could also make a monetary donation.
Last year’s recipients were the ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men’s Shelter and the Helping Hands Food Pantry.
This year’s recipients are Backpack Snacks of Frankfort/Franklin County and the Meals on Wheels program.
Backpack Snacks provides weekend meals to students in city and county schools who need assistance. Meals on Wheels, operating at the Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort provides a hot, nutritious meal to housebound seniors Mondays through Fridays.
“Last year Kelley came to me and wanted to do a big feed the community event,” Shade said, referring to Kelley Anderson, Thorn Hill Education Center’s executive director. “I suggested we call it Friendsgiving because I did Friendsgiving in Colorado where I came from.
“Kelley has a great space here, so it was a no-brainer on where to hold it. We wanted to get all our members and community members involved.”
The Rotary, Optimist and Kiwanis clubs helped with cleanup after Wednesday’s event, and there were schools and businesses that conducted food drives with donations going to Friendsgiving.
While food items will be divided between this year’s recipients, 100% of the proceeds from monetary donations will go to Backpack Snacks.
And while the chamber is a co-sponsor and co-organizer of Friendsgiving, Shade emphasized it is not a chamber event.
“We want everyone to feel like they can be involved,” she said. “We want people in the community to come out.
“We want to have one day a year where we can come together and give back to the community.”
