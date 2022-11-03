A year ago Friendsgiving had its start in Frankfort.

On Wednesday the event showed how its popularity has grown.

110322.Friendsgiving_ly.JPG

Members of the community gather for Friendsgiving Wednesday at the Thorn Hill Education Center. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
110322.Friendsgiving donations_ly.jpg

Donations for Backpack Snacks of Frankfort/Franklin County fill a table, shelves and the area in front during Wednesday's Friendsgiving at Thorn Hill Education Center. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

