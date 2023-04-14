Church Women United of Franklin County will host Friendship Day at Highland Christian Church on Saturday, April 29.

Fellowship begins at 10 a.m. followed by the celebration at 10:30 a.m. The focus of the program is to provide education, supportive material and to help everyone to understand mental health issues. Bryson Jones from National Alliance for Mental Issues (NAMI) KY in Lexington will be the presenter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription