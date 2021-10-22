Frankfort Regional Medical Center earned awards for exemplary care in multiple categories, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems.

Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 31 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions.

This analysis shows that patients treated at hospitals receiving a 5-star rating have a lower risk of mortality and a lower risk of experiencing one or more complications during a hospital stay than if they were treated at hospitals receiving a 1-star rating in that procedure or condition.

FRMC

From 2018-20, if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to hospitals receiving 5-stars as a group, on average, 218,141 lives could potentially have been saved, and complications in 156,050 patients could potentially have been avoided.

“At Frankfort Regional Medical Center, our care team’s goal is to deliver excellent care and improve the health and quality of life for our patients,” said Reed Hammond, chief executive officer at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. “Independent review of our programs and service lines from organizations like Healthgrades helps us to maintain excellence in our treatment programs, and allows us to ensure we are providing world-class care to the communities we serve.”

Frankfort Regional Medical Center was recognized for the following clinical achievements:

Orthopedics

• Five-Star Recipient for Hip Fracture Treatment in 2022

Critical Care

• Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Respiratory Failure in 2022

Patient Safety

• Recipient of the Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award™ in 2022

• Named Among the Top 10% in the Nation for Patient Safety in 2022

For its analysis, Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance in 31 common conditions and procedures and evaluated outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 16 states.

Healthgrades recognizes a hospital’s quality achievements for cohort-specific performance, specialty area performance, and overall clinical quality. Individual procedure or condition cohorts are designated as 5-star (statistically significantly better than expected), 3-star (not statistically different from expected), and 1-star (statistically significantly worse than expected).

