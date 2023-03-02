Frankfort Regional Medical Center is encouraging the community to participate in “Dress in Blue Day” tomorrow for colorectal cancer awareness.
As part of Colon Cancer Awareness Month in March, “Dress in Blue Day” takes place on the first Friday in March and encourages individuals, businesses and community groups to wear blue and talk to each other about the importance of colon cancer screenings. By getting people to talk about colon cancer, and learning about ways to prevent the second leading cause of cancer death in the U.S., you could save a life.
The American Cancer Society estimates that, in the United States this year, over 150,000 men and women will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer and approximately 50,000 people will die from the disease. Despite its high incidence, colorectal cancer is one of the most detectable, and if found early enough, most treatable forms of cancer.
"Colorectal cancer is the second leading cancer killer in the United States, but when caught and diagnosed early, it can be treated quickly and effectively,” says Laurie Haas, M.D., board certified gastroenterologist. “Early detection of colorectal cancer usually results in long-term survival, so the more we raise awareness, the better the chances the cancer will be found early, and the better the chances for survival."
"Most patients with early colorectal cancer are asymptomatic, or show no symptoms — that is why routine screening is so important," says Dr. Haas. "In the absence of symptoms or risk factors, screening should start at age 45 and continue routinely — once is not enough. Men and women must make routine colorectal cancer screening a part of their regular healthcare. Talk with your doctor about setting up that routine."
Dr. Haas encourages a colonoscopy for patient’s annual physical exams.
Colonoscopy — Begin this screening if you're 45 and older, as long as you're at average risk for the disease. You may need to begin screenings sooner if you have a close relative, such as a sibling or parent, who's been diagnosed with colorectal cancer or polyps. The screening is needed every 10 years if you have a normal exam.
Talk to your doctor for information about when to begin screening, the most appropriate test for you, and risk reduction to prevent the development of colorectal cancer. To find a doctor, call our 24/7 physician referral and health information line at 877-376-2631 or 502-226-1655.
