Frankfort Regional Medical Center is encouraging the community to participate in “Dress in Blue Day” tomorrow for colorectal cancer awareness.

As part of Colon Cancer Awareness Month in March, “Dress in Blue Day” takes place on the first Friday in March and encourages individuals, businesses and community groups to wear blue and talk to each other about the importance of colon cancer screenings. By getting people to talk about colon cancer, and learning about ways to prevent the second leading cause of cancer death in the U.S., you could save a life.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription