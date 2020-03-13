With a boost from Frankfort’s hospital, a bill headed for passage in the state Senate would make it easier for children with behavioral health problems to be transferred from hospitals.
Senate Bill 205 would allow parents or someone they choose to take a child to a hospital or psychiatric facility with permission of the admitting and receiving facilities, and require the transfer to be completed.
Current law doesn’t allow parents to transport a child from a hospital to another facility, and many emergency medical services won’t transport such children, because if they ask to be let out, the agency is legally obligated to do so, regardless where they are, supporters of the bill said.
The measure “provides an opportunity for a voluntary transport in which once that patient says, ‘Yes, I want to be taken care of,’ and the parents sign off ... that once you agree to go, you are going to stay in this vehicle until you get to the receiving facility,” said the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester.
Alvarado chairs the Senate Health and Welfare Committee, which unanimously approved a substitute version of the bill Wednesday and put it on the consent calendar, the list of bills that can be passed in the chamber without further discussion.
Dr. Tyler Corey of Frankfort Regional Medical Center told the committee that the hospital has four to six such patients per month, and “that patient might sit in my emergency department in that same room for two, three days waiting on just some form of transport.”
Corey gave the committee a hypothetical situation: A 14-year-old girl comes to her parents about having suicidal thoughts. If the parents seek help by taking her to the emergency department, and if he determines she needs to be in a mental-health facility, the hospital would have to first contact that facility.
Corey said all of this would be done with the patient in a “suicide-proof room” with nothing in it but a stretcher and a “sitter,” which is “some strange person sitting in chair in the room staring at the patient nonstop” to make sure they don’t try to take their own life.
The facility would then send an evaluator to see if the patient meets the criteria for mental-health care. If she does, and the facility has a vacancy, “Now what?” asked Corey. “How do we get the patient there? That’s the issue.”
Frankfort Regional Medical Center CEO Reed Hammond said that under current law, “When a patient seeks emergency treatment at a facility, they are under the facility’s care until you either ... stop the medical emergency or until that patient gets to that receiving facility.”
So, he said, if the doctors put a child in a car with their parents to transport them to another facility, and the parents instead take the child home or somewhere else, the doctors and hospital may be liable — especially if that child commits suicide.
“This bill assures that the patient gets to the appropriate receiving facility, who are qualified at making the real determination whether this patient needs further treatment,” said Hammond. “Our emergency room providers are not trained in doing that.”
Hammond said the bill would eliminate the need for EMS transport by using “private agencies and other authorities,” which would reduce the cost from around $1,200, the average EMS fee, to between $100 and $200.
Hammond said he met with the Frankfort EMS chief, Frankfort police, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and constables, all of whom are willing to help with these transports in “unmarked vehicles, to reduce anxiety” if the bill becomes law. None are now willing to do so.
“This bill is not an end-all, be-all,” said Hammond, “but we feel it is an incredible start.”
Dalton Stokes, a University of Kentucky journalism student, is covering the 2020 General Assembly for The State Journal.
