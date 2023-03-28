Frankfort Regional Medical Center is hosting a Facebook Live event on “Colorectal Cancer Awareness” at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

FRMC

Dr. Laurie Haas, gastroenterologist at Frankfort Regional Medical Center, will provide information about colorectal cancer including common risk factors for colorectal cancer, symptoms, and lifestyle modifications that can be made to decrease risks. She will also discuss the importance of screening for colorectal cancer and treatment options.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription