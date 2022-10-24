Frankfort Regional Medical Center will host its annual Crush the Crisis opioid take-back day on Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., local residents can safely dispose of unused or expired medication by bringing it to the hospital.

FRMC

