Frankfort Regional Medical Center will take part in “Crush the Crisis,” an opioid drug take-back day, on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Community members may safely dispose of unused or expired opioid medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the hospital, 229 Kings Daughters Drive. A drive-thru option is planned in the Frankfort Medical Pavilion parking lot.

“Stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic may be exacerbating the opioid crisis by causing Americans to have feelings of anxiety, grief, social isolation, financial worry, and general uncertainty, all of which can affect those with substance use disorders and those at risk of developing one,” said Tyler Corey, MD, medical director of the Emergency Department at FRMC.

“Now, more than ever, it’s critically important to get unused pain medications out of homes and to educate the community about the serious threat of opioid misuse and abuse.” 

Volunteers will be collecting tablets, capsules, and patches of Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), Tramadol (Ultram), Codeine, Fentanyl (Duragesic), Morphine, Hydromorphone (Dilaudid), and Oxymorphone (Opana). Needles, syringes, lancets, or liquids will not be accepted. Law enforcement officers will be on site to assist with the collection and disposal of unused medications.

For more information, call 833-582-1970.

