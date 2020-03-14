As of Saturday morning, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19, or novel coronavirus, in Franklin County, but Frankfort Regional Medical Center is taking precautions anyway.
According to a post on the hospital's Facebook page, patients are now limited to one adult visitor (age 16 and older) during daylight hours.
Laboring mothers are also allowed only one adult visitor for the duration of her labor, day or night.
Excluding the neonatal intensive care unit, pediatric patients, they are allowed only one adult visitor during the day and one legal guardian overnight.
"Exceptions may be made for extenuating circumstances after consultation with hospital administration" the post reads. "All others will be asked to defer their visit at this time."
In addition, the hospital is screening all visitors to the hospital using standard pre-screening questions and some visitors may be required to wear a mask.
"All visitors will be required to wear an identifying armband indicating they have been screened," a second post from the hospital says.
FRMC is also asking individuals with respiratory symptoms or other COVID-19 risk factors such as travel or exposure to refrain from visiting the hospital.
The hospital also has supplies readily available at points of entry to properly mask and isolate any patient who comes into the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms.
FRMC is asking people with questions to call the HCA Healthcare Coronavirus Information line at 833-582-1974.
More information on COVID-19 is available at coronavirus.gov and kycovid19.ky.gov or call Kentucky's hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
