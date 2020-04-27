Frankfort Regional Medical Center is participating in a national study to determine whether plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients may benefit those currently hospitalized with severe or life-threatening cases of the virus.
FRMC is seeking eligible volunteers across the region to donate plasma to help patients in need.
“We are proud to take part in this important study. We are asking for the help of our community to spread awareness about plasma donation for patients facing COVID-19 not only here in Central Kentucky, but also around the world,” FRMC CEO Reed Hammond said.
Currently there is no proven therapy for those diagnosed with COVID-19, but there is a long history of successful viral infection treatment using convalescent plasma, the hospital said in a news release.
After someone is infected with a virus like COVID-19 and recovers, their blood contains antibodies that their immune system produced to help them fight off the virus. By infusing this plasma into patients who are facing severe cases of COVID-19, their immune system might more effectively be able to fight the virus. Additional clinical data — and more plasma donations — are needed to determine efficacy in treating COVID-19.
The success of the study hinges on the continued collection of plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients. People who tested positive for COVID-19 and have since tested negative can help by donating plasma through the American Red Cross or another local donation center.
To find out more about the donation process, eligibility and locations to donate in Central Kentucky, please call our dedicated COVID-19 Plasma Phone Line at 833-582-1971 or visit our website https://hcahealthcare.com/covid-19/latest-updates/plasma-donations.dot.
