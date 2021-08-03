Frankfort Regional Medical Center has made changes to its visitation policy.

Starting Wednesday, for the safety of patients and staff, the hospital will only allow a certain number of visitors.

All patients — including those in the emergency room — are limited to one adult visitor (age 16+) per day from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. No switching out is permitted.

Laboring mothers are allowed two adult visitors for the duration of labor. Staff, doulas and midwives do not count as visitors.

Post-partum patients are limited to two adult visitors during daylight hours (7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.).

Neonatal (NICU) and pediatric patients are allowed two legal guardians at a time during the day and one legal guardian overnight.

COVID-19 patients are not allowed visitors with the exception of end-of-life circumstances.

Patients with disabilities who require assistance are permitted one support person per day for the duration of their stay.

Overnight patients are allowed in the following areas: pediatrics, NICU, laboring mothers, post-partum patients, pre- and post-surgery patient advocates, end of life, confused and/or anxious patients and designated support person for patients with a disability.

“I would like to encourage those who have not yet gotten the COVID-19 vaccine to do so as soon as possible,” said Reed Hammond, Chief Executive Officer. “This disturbing trend is largely preventable — across the nation only 0.1% of vaccinated individuals have tested positive for COVID and only 0.004% require hospitalization.

“Vaccines are free and offered at sites throughout our community. When you choose to receive the vaccine, you are choosing to protect yourself and the people around you. Only through vaccination can we move forward to improve more lives in more ways,” he added.

All visitors will be pre-screened by hospital staff and required to wear a mask. Individuals with respiratory symptoms or other risk factors for COVID-19, such as exposure, are asked to refrain from visiting.

Visitors will be asked to refrain from visiting and to instead utilize alternative communication methods with patients who are under observation or test positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

