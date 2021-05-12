FRMC

Frankfort Regional Medical Center

Frankfort Regional Medical Center was named a top achiever in Healthgrades’ 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award, a distinction that places the local hospital among the top 10% of nearly 4,500 facilities nationwide for patient safety.

Healthgrades describes itself as the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems.

The Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award evaluates the safety and quality of care at a hospital by measuring the rate at which serious, potentially preventable complications and adverse events occurred in the hospital.

“Our hospital remains committed to patient safety and providing a quality healthcare experience for all of our patients and their families,” said Reed Hammond, chief executive officer of Frankfort Regional Medical Center. “This award recognizes that commitment to patient safety and speaks to our team’s dedication to adhering to the highest quality standards in patient care.”

During the study period (2017 through 2019), Healthgrades 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient hospitals "demonstrated excellent performance in patient safety within the Medicare population."

