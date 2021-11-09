Frankfort Regional Medical Center (FRMC) has been named a 2021 Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey. Press Ganey recognizes FRMC as a top-performing healthcare organization achieving the 95th percentile or above for performance in patient experience in inpatient behavioral health.

“Press Ganey is honored to recognize Frankfort Regional Medical Center as one of the nation’s leaders in patient experience,” said Patrick T. Ryan, chairman and chief executive officer, Press Ganey. “This award reflects an unwavering commitment to earn the trust and loyalty of patients throughout unimaginable challenges. We are humbled by Frankfort Regional’s incredible efforts, and their ability to adapt to imperatives of COVID-19 on top of the increasing demand for consumerism in healthcare.”

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription