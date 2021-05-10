The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has released its Hospital Quality Star Ratings for 2021, with new methodology that includes fewer Kentucky hospitals.
Of the 74 Kentucky hospitals that CMS rated in its most recent report, only five got the highest rating, five stars: Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester; Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville; Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville; Saint Joseph Berea; and Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.
Frankfort Regional Medical Center received two stars along with 23 other hospitals.
"Frankfort Regional Medical Center (FRMC) is dedicated to providing quality health care services to our patients and our community, and fully supports transparency and the reporting of quality measures," Brad Wands, hospital spokesman, told The State Journal. "While we do not believe any one review or set of data captures all of the information about our hospital, we use positive awards as indicators of what is going well with our facility and patient care and to reinforce our best practices."
He added that FRMC has received recent awards, including Healthgrades five-star awards, Kentucky Hospital Association Quality Award and Get with the Guidelines Stroke Plus Quality Achievement Award
"When independent rankings show that FRMC has areas in which we could improve, we review that information closely and work to find solutions that can improve care in those areas," Wands said.
"Above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life, and we strive to implement best practices and quality improvement efforts that always push us forward to achieve this mission."
Five hospitals got the minimum rating of one star: Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center; Monroe County Medical Center; Rockcastle County Hospital in Mount Vernon; The Medical Center at Bowling Green; and University of Louisville Hospital.
Most hospitals fell in the middle, with 26 getting three stars and 15 getting four. By that measure, Kentucky hospitals did not compare well with those in adjoining states.
Unlike Kentucky, every state adjoining it had more hospitals in the top two categories than in the bottom two. Among other neighboring states, Arkansas looked most like Kentucky, with 15 in the top two and 20 in the bottom two. Georgia had 23 in the top two and 32 in the bottom two.
Individual hospital ratings can be found on the CMS Hospital Compare page
. They are based on 51 quality measures in five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmissions, patient experience, and timely and effective care. Prior ratings had seven categories. CMS also changed how it calculates scores and compares hospitals, now grouping them into one of three peer groups for comparison.
CMS said it did not do its originally scheduled ratings in January, to allow time to review comments about and finalize the new methodology.
The last time Kentucky Health News reported
on the ratings in 2019, the agency rated 94 Kentucky hospitals. The number fell by 20 because the new methodology "excludes those with too few data points to create a reasonable rating," Deborah Campbell, vice president of quality and health professions for the Kentucky Hospital Association, said in an email.
"KHA conducted an informal survey of Kentucky’s hospitals, and from the responses we received, some improved by one star, a small number went down by one star, but most stayed the same. The CMS list of ratings confirms the data from that survey."
In addition to the Hospital Compare website, consumers can also check ratings by U.S. News & World Report, which were released
in July; and the recently released
safety ratings by the Leapfrog Group. Another resource is Kaiser Health News' list of hospitals
that are penalized by Medicare for high rates of readmissions and hospital-acquired conditions.
Kentucky Health News is an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.
