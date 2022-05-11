Frankfort Regional Medical Center (FRMC) announced that its surgical services and behavioral health nursing units were recognized in the 2022 HCA Healthcare Unit of Distinction Awards – an annual program that recognizes and rewards exemplary nursing units at HCA Healthcare sites of care. The “Unit of Distinction” designation is achieved through measurable, exemplary performance in the strategic areas of advocacy and leadership, consistency in nursing practice and operations and leveraging scale to drive performance.

Launched in 2015, the Unit of Distinction Awards are an essential component of HCA Healthcare’s strategic nursing plan. With more than 2,300 sites of care, HCA Healthcare’s 93,000 nurses have abundant opportunity to choose work across a wide spectrum of clinical and non-clinical settings. The organization supports and invests in nursing with leading-edge technologies and increased access to clinical education and professional development opportunities to help make HCA Healthcare the

premier career destination for nurses.

“The Unit of Distinction program celebrates how nurses across our organization are achieving top outcomes. It’s how we execute our nursing strategy and unites us all towards a common goal,” said Dr. Sammie Mosier, senior vice president and chief nurse executive of HCA Healthcare. “Congratulations to all nursing units across HCA Healthcare who work each day to deliver excellent care to patients and to support our community of 93,000-strong nurses!”

In a recent ceremony broadcast from HCA Healthcare’s headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee, a total

of 202 nursing units were recognized as top-performing nursing units.

“We are very proud of our surgical services and behavioral health teams for this recognition,” said Stephanie Stratton, chief nursing officer at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. “This honor proves our staff's commitment to providing superior patient-centered care and why FRMC is a great place for nurses to advance their skills and build their careers.”

Units of Distinction are categorized in the top five percent of all HCA Healthcare medical surgical, critical care, emergency services, surgical services, behavioral health, women’s and children’s nursing units, pediatrics/PICU and inpatient rehabilitation units. The top six to ten percent of all HCA Healthcare units earned honorable mention designations.

